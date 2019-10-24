Luke 1977 unveils capsule line with Smiley

British contemporary menswear brand Luke 1977 has collaborated with The Smiley Company on a capsule collection for spring/summer 2020, launching May next year.

The capsule collection is based on Luke 1977's and Smiley's affiliation with the UK music and rave scene and consists of a range of T-shirt’s, bucket hats and towels.

Commenting on the collaboration, Luke 1977 said in a statement: “Music has been at the heart of the brand since its birth, throughout the company, from staff to inspired clothing collaborations. It’s such a great opportunity to give back a collection to the people that defined and grew Luke, from its humble beginnings as a fashion brand into the lifestyle movement it is today.”

Michaela Fass, senior vice president of fashion and accessories, Smiley, added: “Smiley is delighted to partner with Luke for a unique lifestyle collection combining Luke's modern lad influences with Smiley’s music heritage of 50 years.

“There is a fun play on the two brands’ logos in tees, bucket hats and towels. Graphics are clean with some even a bit rogue, perfectly playing up Luke’s ethos of adding a fashion twist to everyday menswear items.”

The collection launches in May 2020 in Luke 1977 stores, will prices ranging between 35-40 pounds.

Luke 1977, founded in 2001, is an independently owned, design-led, UK men’s fashion company divided into two distinct lines, Luke the Technical Tailor, a premium menswear offering, and Luke Sport, a full lifestyle collection inspired by athleisure and urban street style.

Smiley was created in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani, who launched a happiness promotion in the France Soir newspaper, using the Smiley icon to highlight good news stories. In recent years the brand has collaborated with numerous fashion names for spring/summer 2020 including DB Berdan at London Fashion Week, sportswear brand Ellesse, and Manish Arora during Paris Fashion Week.

Images: courtesy of Luke 1977 by TourLife (@tourlifehq)