Luke announces partnership with tennis player Dan Evans

British men’s clothing company, Luke has confirmed that it is partnering with tennis player Dan Evans as his official kit partner.

As part of the deal, Luke will create match and training kit for the British tennis player, as well as releasing a technical sports collection in collaboration with Evans to celebrate the partnership.

Evans, who is the current British number one tennis player, ranked 28 in the world, will represent Luke at all tennis tournaments for three years from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Luke Roper, co-founder of Luke, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be partnering with British number one Dan Evans. Dan fits perfectly into our sporting portfolio and we’re looking forward to working with him and his team on a very special clean, clinical, and classy performance offer. As a fellow Midlander, we couldn’t be happier to welcome him into the Luke family.”

British menswear brand Luke becomes British tennis star official kit partner

Luke is a premium, independently owned menswear fashion brand, which features two labels, Luke the Technical Tailor offering premium menswear offering with sharp silhouettes and Luke Sport Performance, a full lifestyle collection inspired by sportsmen, athleisure and British street style.

British sport is at the heart of Luke’s identity, added the brand, having previously formed partnerships with athletes and teams from football and boxing, to golf and tennis.

To mark its partnership with Evans, Luke will also develop a collection with the tennis star under Luke Sport Performance utilising its own performance fabrications that fall under the ‘Techunique’ umbrella, explained the brand.

The collection with feature funnel neck track tops, polos, crew neck T-shirts, shorts, socks, kit bags and sweatbands all featuring the Luke logo.

“I am hugely excited to be joining the Luke family,” added Evans. “I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the whole team at Luke on the Luke Sport Performance collection that I will be showcasing on the tour all year round. Luke and all the guys brand side have been super professional and welcoming, and I think this is going to be a great partnership.”

The Luke x Dan Evans collection is set for release in November 2020.

Images: courtesy of Luke