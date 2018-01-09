Lulu Guinness set to host debut London Fashion Week presentation

Luxury fashion label Lulu Guinness is set to host its first ever London Fashion Week presentation this season.

The move sees the British brand, best known for its iconic red-lip purses, host a two-day presentation of its Autumn/Winter 2018 collections during London Fashion Week. One of the presentation days will be dedicated to industry members, including press and buyers, and the other consumers, according to Drapers.

Lulu Guinness LFW presentations will include the brand's accessories lines, footwear as well as its ready-to-wear line, launched last summer. The presentations are set to begin on February 17, 2018. FashionUnited has reached out to the brand for additional details concerning its LFW debut.