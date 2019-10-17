Lululemon announces upcoming Roksanda collaboration

While Lululemon is no stranger to collaborations, the popular athleticwear brand has announced its first luxury collaboration. Lululemon has teamed with Roksanda on an upcoming line of women's athleticwear.

The Lululemon x Roksanda collaboration will be released in two limited-edition collections. The first will be available for purchase as of October 22. This 16-piece collection brings together Roksanda's aesthetic to Lululemon's yoga silhouettes.

Items include jackets, bodysuits, leggings, tops and coats. Pieces will range in price from 78 to 998 dollar, according to Fashionista.

“At Lululemon, we’re obsessed with the woman who is always moving, who’s an urban nomad, and blends function with high fashion,” Audrey Reilly, head of design at Lululemon, told Vogue. “Roksanda really understands proportions and shapes and how to dress a woman’s body, and we think about functionality and performance. So we challenged each other and managed to express both of those things in every piece.”

A second Lululemon x Roksanda release will drop in January.