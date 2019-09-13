Lululemon Lab expands globally and online

Lululemon’s subdivision, the Lab, will be making its way around the world. According to an announcement from the activewear brand, the Lab, which was created as a hub for innovation and creation with products for the modern, urban consumer, will now be available around the globe in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Lab will be available online.

The Lab, which is led by Lululemon’s senior vice president of men's’ design, Ben Stubbington, first opened its concept store in Vancouver before later opening two more stores in New York City. Now, its pieces will be available alongside Lululemon products in the company’s retail stores as well as online for its global customer base. For its Fall/Winter 2019 collection, the Lab focuses on the company’s Office Travel Commute Category, which features “new fabrics and design solves in recognizable silhouettes.”

“We obsessed with how we can refine every detail to provide real-world solves with modulatory, designed with the intention for pieces to layer and work as a system,” Stubbington said in a statement.

Lululemon Lab’s Fall 2019 collection is available now.

Images: Courtesy of Lululemon