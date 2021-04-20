Lululemon launches capsule collection for Earth Day

Athletic brand Lululemon has released a capsule collection inspired by Earth Day made with low-impact dyes upcycled from the waste of oranges, beets, and saw palmetto trees sourced from the agricultural and herbal industries.

According to the brand, the collection uses less water, carbon, and chemicals than conventional synthetic dyes, which aligns with its goal to decrease its environmental footprint.

Furthermore, Lululemon has launched its Like New Recommerce Program that allows customers to trade in gently used products and apparel in exchange for a Lululemon e-gift card. The clothes will then go to an online resale platform with 100 percent of profits being reinvested into further sustainability initiatives, including circular product design, renew and recycle programs, and store environmental programs.

“Lululemon is actively working to help create a healthier future, and we are focused on meeting the goals detailed in our Impact Agenda, including making 100 percent of our products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030,” said lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald in a release.

“Our lululemon Like New and Earth Dye initiatives are both meaningful steps towards a circular ecosystem and demonstrate the sustainable innovation underway in product development and retail.”

Lululemon recently introduced Mylo Consortium into its product rotation, a sustainable alternative to leather made from mushrooms that is revolutionizing the fashion industry with brands such as Adidas and Stella McCartney taking notice and introducing Mylo into their own products.