Lululemon launches collection to celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is well on its way—Jan. 25, to be exact. As a result, Lululemon is encouraging its customers to get into the spirit with a special, limited edition 2020 Lunar New Year collection. The 21-piece capsule collection celebrates the celebratory holiday’s notion of introspection and refocus, featuring versions of the activewear brand’s bestselling styles—including the Wunder Under leggings, Free to Be Serene Bra, and more—in floral prints as well as red and gold hues.

The capsule, which includes pieces for both men and women, ranges from 58 USD to 158 USD and will be available on Lululemon’s online retail site as well as select brick-and-mortar storefronts beginning on Jan. 20.

Images: Courtesy of Lululemon