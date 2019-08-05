Lululemon teams up with Barry’s Bootcamp for collaboration

Activewear brand Lululemon has teamed up with fitness company Barry’s Bootcamp to collaboration on a capsule collection, titled Stronger as One. Featuring menswear and womenswear, the collaboration comes after both brands have worked together for co-branded retail pieces, community activations, and shared ambassadors.

“There are technical solves throughout the collection so you can focus on your sweat experience instead of your gear,” said Lululemon’s senior vice president of design, Ben Stubbington, in an email. “We made sure to incorporate features like sweat-wicking fabrics, abrasion-resistant panels, and seam reduction for a no-distraction workout. For example, we incorporated low armholes into the women’s cropped tanks for more ventilation, and in our men’s bottoms, we added abrasion-resistant panels for weight lifting.”

The 30-piece collection, which is available globally and ranges in price from 38 USD to 158 USD, features everything from tops and bottoms to gym accessories.

The Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp Stronger as One collection can be found in select Lululemon retail locations, on the activewear brand’s website, as well as all 60 of Barry’s Bootcamp studios.

