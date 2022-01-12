Lululemon to launch first-ever tennis collection this spring

Lululemon has confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tennis collection this spring, as it names US Open 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez as its newest ambassador.

The Canadian tennis star will wear Lululemon on-and-off the court starting at the upcoming Australian Open, running from January 17 to 30.

Lululemon added that Fernandez would put its products “through the paces,” including its upcoming tennis collection, and provide the brand with “instrumental feedback” that will inform future design and development.

Image: Lululemon; Leylah Fernandez

Michelle Davies, vice president of global sports marketing and partnerships at Lululemon, said in a statement: “Every time she steps on a tennis court, Leylah demonstrates an undeniable strength and passion with a clear focus on achieving her goals. She was the natural choice to become Lululemon’s next ambassador, given her determination and positive approach to wellbeing.

“Leylah is inspiring people of all ages, as well as the next generation of athletes to pick up the sport of tennis, and we’re proud to be her partner on the amazing journey in front of her.”

Image: Lululemon; Leylah Fernandez

On becoming a Lululemon ambassador, Fernandez added: “I’m very excited to be a part of the Lululemon family, and representing the brand on and off the court is a dream come true. I describe my personal style as casual-chic and I’m always on the go because of tennis.

“It is super important to me to walk out on the court and have no doubt that my match outfits feel good on me, and I’m confident I’m going to feel my absolute best wearing Lululemon.”

Fernandez joins Lululemon’s growing roster of ambassadors, including NBA athlete Jordan Clarkson, runners and activists Colleen Quigley and Mirna Valerio, and fitness coach and YouTube sensation Joe Wicks.