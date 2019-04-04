Lululemon to launch selfcare product line

Canadian sportswear label Lululemon, best known for its yoga pants, is venturing into the cosmetics industry. The brand announced on its website that it will launch a line of selfcare products later this Spring. “Rooted in function, feel and format”, the products were developed with athletes’ needs in mind and do not contain irritants like gluten, parabens and sulfates.

Lululemon’s selfcare line offers: non-whitening dry shampoo; “anti-stink” deodorant, which the company claims battles odor while still allowing the body to naturally sweat; basic lip balm to wear while working out; and face moisturizer to “rebalance” the skin after a workout.

Prices were not yet disclosed by the company.

Pictures: courtesy of Lululemon