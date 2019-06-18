Lululemon unveils its first selfcare product collection

Lululemon released its first collection in its new selfcare product line, marking a first foray into the cosmetics industry for the Canadian athletic apparel brand.

The brand first ran a successful test of its cosmetics earlier this year before announcing in April that an official product launch would follow. The range consists of four products intended to bridge the gap from sweat to everyday life, according to a company press release.

The four initial products include a dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer and lip balm. All are available in full and gym size. Full size items retail between 14 and 48 dollars.

The collection is currently available on Lululemon's e-commerce site, 50 Lululemon stores, through Sephora's e-commerce site and at select studio partners in North America.

Lululemon spent two years researching and developing this selfcare range, spending time with athletes to determine the most prominent sweat-related skin and hair problems and how to solve them. The dual-gender line is intended to create solutions for a range athletes' needs.

"Over the years, we've heard the feedback that transitioning from sweat to life isn't always easy. lululemon has always been in the work of creating solutions for sweaty problems and our Selfcare line is an extension of that approach," said Cchief product officer Sun Choe. "Like our apparel, lululemon Selfcare has been designed with function at its core and created to support guests pre and post workout."

Images: Lululemon