Luxury brands return to live show format at Paris Fashion Week

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermès, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Chloe and Rick Owens are just some of the brands returning to physical shows formats at Paris Fashion Week later this month. A total of 37 brands will host live shows with audiences during the womenswear ready-to-wear calendar from 27 September to 5 October.

France’s fashion federation, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) this week announced its official ninety-two brand line-up, which also consists of digital presentations and invitation-only events.

Maison Margiela, Dries van Noten and Schiaparelli are continuing to work within a digital framework while new additions to the womenswear calendar are Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Raf Simons and Botter, all of whom will host physical shows.

All digital events will be broadcast on the Paris Fashion Week FHCM platform.