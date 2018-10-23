Luxury group Kering introduces 100 percent traceable cotton

Luxury group Kering is kicking off its new supply chain transparency initiative by introducing a new cotton that is 100 percent scientifically traceable. The move comes in partnership with Albini Group, Supima, and Oritain, and aims to use forensic science and statistical analysis to create a more sustainable business model for the company.

The tracing process involves using forensic science and statistical analysis to inspect the naturally-occurring chemical properties of the cotton’s fibre. By doing this, a unique chemical fingerprint is created which traces the cotton back to the field in which it was grown. The chemical fingerprint can then be checked at every stage of the cotton’s processing to verify that it hasn’t been tampered with.

The introduction of the new cotton by Kering is a step towards sourcing a more transparent cotton supply chain. Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Cecilia Takayama, director of the materials innovation lab at Kering, said: “At Kering, we are focused on sustainable raw material sourcing and this innovative technology for our organic cotton supply chain will enable our Materials Innovation Lab greater visibility to verify farming best practices and fibre quality; ensure integrity within the supply chain; and guarantee alignment with our Kering Standards.”

The innovative move is a step closer for Kering to its goal of achieving 100 percent traceability in its overall supply chain by 2025. Kering’s Environmental Profiting and Loss accounting analysis predicts that the impact of organic cotton’s on the environment is 80 percent less than conventional cotton.