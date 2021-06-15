Luxury sock subscription service launches 

Leading sock and hosiery suppliers Osan and Ruia Group have launched a luxury sock subscription service, The Sock Butler.

The service provides new socks every month, with consumers able to select whether they want to receive one, two or even three pairs of socks.

Featured socks are always cotton or bamboo-based to give a “premium feel” with brands including SockShop best-sellers Glenmuir, Pringle, SockShop WildFeet and Jeff Banks.

The box aims to offer something for “every personality” with customers able to select from six categories - classic, fashion, fun, sports, trainer or surprise. There is also an option to personalise socks by adding embroidered initials to each pair.

Anushka Ruia, director at The Sock Butler, said in a statement: “We are super excited about the launch of The Sock Butler. Convenience is king and with more and more consumers demanding products delivered straight to their door, we hope our wonderful socks will make the perfect subscription service.”

The Sock Butler offers 1-month, 6-month or 12-month subscriptions, with prices starting at 6.49 pounds a month.