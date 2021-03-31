LVMH announces semi-finalists for young fashion designer prize

LVMH has announced the 20 semi-final candidates selected for its Young Fashion Designers Prize.

For the first time, along with votes from experts in the industry, the public will be allowed to cast their vote by a digital platform set up by LVMH where people can learn more about the designers, their collections, history, personalities and get a firsthand look inside their creative worlds.

With over 1,900 candidates worldwide, the top 20 young designers hail from around the world, spanning Colombia to Nigeria and Lebanon to South Korea, and represent a diverse range of cultures taking shape in the industry.

“The LVMH Prize will give the public the opportunity to discover the twenty semi-finalists on the lvmhprize.com website and to vote for the candidate of their choice. All the semi-finalists have incorporated a responsible stance in their creative vision: use of innovative or traditional materials, upcycling, recycled fibers, artisanal and local approaches,” stated Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in a release.

“These initiatives echo the shift in the fashion and luxury industries. Among the semi-finalists, seven do womenswear, five menswear, and two do both womenswear and menswear. Six of them design genderless collections.”

The winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers receives a 300,000 euro endowment and benefits from a one-year mentorship program provided by LVMH.

The Karl Lagerfeld/Special Jury Prize rewards a young designer with 150,000 euros and a mentorship program.

Additionally, LVMH distinguishes three young fashion-school graduates who have completed their studies in 2020 or 2021 by allocating them and their school a 10,000 euro grant.

To read about the candidates and cast a vote, head to LVMHprize online.