LVMH announces semi-finalists of the Young Talent Award

The competition for the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) French luxury goods group's prize for talented young fashion designers is now in its 11th year.

Last week, LVMH announced that 20 candidates had been selected for the semi-finals from more than 2,500 applications from 18 countries, including Mexico, Moldova and Togo for the first time. The award contenders will present their collections in Paris at the end of the month, and eight of them can look forward to reaching the final.

Semi-finalists with a focus on womenswear

The candidates who have made it to the semi-finals include brands from all over the world as well as many European names: Duran Lantink, a Dutch label, is represented, as is the Swedish womenswear label Hodakova by Elen Hodakova Larsson and the Belgian fashion house Marie Adam-Leenaerdt. Italian Niccolò Pasqualetti designs gender-neutral fashion, while Paolo Carzana from the UK designs for men and women. Also nominated are Fidan Novruzova from Moldova, the French label Pauline Dujancourt, Standing Ground by Irish designer Michael Stewart and Ya Yi by Yayi Chen Zhou from Spain.

Semi-finalists of LVMH Prize. Credits: ARR/LVMH

"I am delighted to welcome so many talented young designers again this year and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the participants from around the world," said Delphine Arnault, daughter of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and deputy managing director of Louis Vuitton. "This year's edition is characterised by unique, distinctive designs and the return of sophisticated women's collections. Many of these brands place research and high aesthetic standards at the centre of their approach, values that are also promoted by the new Savoir-Faire Prize. The prize emphasises the importance of craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability, three themes that are at the heart of the fashion and luxury industry's commitments today."

In 2023, the Japanese Satoshi Kuwata secured the main prize with his label Setchu. Other famous winners include the French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who won the special prize in 2015, and the British label S.S. Daley, which took home the prize in 2022.

New Savoire Faire Prize

Winners of the LVMH Prize receive 400,000 euros and one year of personalised support from the luxury group's team. The Karl Lagerfeld Prize honours the creativity of a young brand and is endowed with 200,000 euros.

New this year is the Savoire Faire Prize, which places particular emphasis on craftsmanship, technical expertise, innovation and sustainability. In addition to professional support, the prize winners receive a sum of 200,000 euros. Three graduates and their fashion schools can look forward to prize money of 10,000 euros each. In addition, they will be accepted into the design studio of one of the group's fashion houses for a year.

From 29 February to 5 March, the public will have the opportunity to discover the designers and vote for eight favourites. An expert committee made up of over 85 international fashion industry professionals will also select their favourite participants.