LVMH Institut des Métiers d’Excellence opens headquarters in Florence

London - LVMH Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, the vocational training programme from the luxury conglomerate is expanding in Italy, establishing its headquarters in Florence in Palazzo Pucci after strengthening its presence in France and Switzerland. The move underlines the program’s European scope and solidifies its main goal of passing on skills to the workers of tomorrow.

The IME program, which helps trains the artisans and retail specialists of the future, hosted an inaugural ceremony on November 27 at the historic home of Maison Emilio Pucci to mark the occasion. The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, was joined by Toni Belloni, LVMH Group Managing Director, Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH Group Executive Vice President, Human Resources, and Synergies, and Gabriella Scarpa, Chairman of LVMH Italy, to celebrate the opening of the new headquarters and welcomed future apprentices to the program.

The move highlights a milestone in the development of the IME. “The LVMH Institut des Métiers d’Excellence continues to build its presence in Europe with new courses and an expanding network of partners,” said Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH Group Executive Vice President, Human Resources, and Synergies. “We are delighted to mark an exciting milestone today with the inauguration of the IME in Palazzo Pucci, a building rich in history that is emblematic of the creativity that inspires the Italian Maison.”

The inauguration of the new headquarters also marked the start of the new academic year for apprentices in the two Italian programs already established by LVMH IME with Poliomoda and For.Al. The two programs, which specialize in leather goods and jewelry, will soon be joined by additional programs in retail and shoes in the Veneto region of Italy, adding to IME’s 18 current training programs.

Created in 2014 to pass the unique skills concerning artisanal craftsmanship, creative and retail skills held by employees at LVMH fashion houses, the IME program has trained over 300 students across its numerous programs.

Photo: © Studio Quagli