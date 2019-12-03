LVMH opens applications for 2020 prize for young designers

LVMH has started accepting applications for the seventh edition of its annual LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. In previous years, the competition has supported emerging design talents such as Grace Wales Bonner, Bode, Jacquemus and Off-White.

International fashion designers under the age of 40 with at least two ready-to-wear collections of womenswear, menswear or unisex styles are invited to apply through LVMH's website. As with previous years, the winner will receive a prize of 300 thousand euros and creative mentorship.

Twenty semifinalists will be announced during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020. Last year, LVMH had an applicant pool of over 1,700 designers to narrow its list down from. A jury and panel of experts will determine the finalists for the LVMH prize; these names will also be announced in early 2020.