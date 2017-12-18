LVMH Prize 2018 opens applications

The LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which was launched in 2014 by the luxury conglomerate, has opened applications for its 2018 edition, calling on all designers under 40 who have produced at least two womenswear, menswear or unisex collections to apply.

Now in its fifth year, the LVMH Prize is looking to discover, support and nurture young promising talent, with the winner receiving 300,000 euros alongside a one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, with the aim of developing the winner’s brand.

The prize also honours three young graduates, who have completed a course at a fashion school, giving them the opportunity to join the creative team of one of the fashion brands in the LVMH group, as well as a 10,000 euro grant.

The 2017 edition received more than 1,250 applications, hailing from 90 countries, which was whittled down to just 21 semi-finalists who were all invited to Paris during fashion week, where they were judged by a panel of buyers, editors, fashion industry insiders and experts to just 10 finalists.

The 2017 LVMH Prize was awarded to French designer Marine Serre, while Kozaburo Akasaka from Japan was awarded the Special Prize. Other winners have included Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida, and Thomas Tait.

Applications for the 2018 LVMH Prize closes on February 4, 2018.