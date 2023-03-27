LVMH Prize 2023: Nine finalists announced

The finalists for the annual LVMH Prize have been announced by the luxury conglomerate.

Twenty-two semi-finalists were initially selected from among 2,400 candidates, before that number was further narrowed down to just the nine below:

Aaron Esh (UK, menswear); Bettter (Ukraine, womenswear); Burc Akyol (France, womenswear, menswear, and genderless collections); Diotima (Jamaica, womenswear); Luar (US, womenswear, menswear, and genderless collections); Magliano (Italy, menswear); Paolina Russo (France, womenswear); Quira (Italy, womenswear); and Setchu (Japan, genderless collections).

On June 7, the shortlisted designers will present their designs to a jury at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, and a winner will be chosen for the LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Cash prize and mentorship up for grabs

The winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers will receive a 300,000 euro endowment and a tailored mentorship by various teams at LVMH, while the recipient of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be awarded a 150,000 euro allocation and a one-year mentorship by LVMH teams.

Additionally, in collaboration with fashion schools, the event will recognise three newly graduated students who will receive a 10,000 euro endowment with their school, and will join the design studio of one of LVMH’s luxury houses for one year.

Members of the jury this year include Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Nigo, Stella McCartney, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Jean-Paul Claverie, Sidney Toledano, and Delphine Arnault.

Arnault said in a statement: “The semi-final of the tenth edition of the Prize has highlighted a great maturity in the approach and work of the designers. Cultural diversity, celebration of traditional crafts and creative audacity define this selection. Naturally, the finalists are fully engaged in dealing with environmental issues and play with the boundaries between menswear and womenswear.

“Their expertise, their creativity, their uniqueness and their commitment have truly impressed me. I would like to thank all the experts for their enthusiasm, their involvement and the attention they dedicated to discovering and appraising the work of the designers who took part in the semi-final. The jury members and I look forward to seeing the nine shortlisted designers at the final at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.”