LVMH Prize opens applications for sixth edition

The LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which was launched in 2013 by the luxury conglomerate, has opened applications for its 2019 edition, calling on all designers under 40 who have produced at least two womenswear, menswear or unisex collections to apply.

Now in its sixth year, the LVMH Prize aims to honour and support young fashion designers around the world, granting the winner with 300,000 euros, alongside a one-year mentorship from the group for 12-months, with the aim of developing the winner’s brand.

LVMH also honours three fashion students, with its Graduate Prize, which is open to all students at a fashion school, who are completing a degree course in 2018-2019. There are three winners of this prize, and each, along with their school, will receive a 10,000 euros grant and an opportunity to work as part of the design team at an LVMH brand for one year.

Since 2013, the LVMH Prize has received more than 5,000 applications from 102 countries. Previous winners of the main prize have included Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida and Thomas Tait.

Applications for the 2019 LVMH Prize closes on February 4, 2019, while the Graudate Prize is open until May 15, 2019.