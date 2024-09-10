LVMH Prize winners named as Hodakova, Standing Ground and Duran Lantink

The recipients of the LVMH Prize 2024 were revealed today, and with their announcement comes historic wins for a certain region. Upcycling brand Hodakova was initially the first Swedish brand to have been selected as one of the eight finalists for the prestigious prize. Now, the brand’s designer and founder Ellen Hodakova Larsson has ultimately been awarded the core LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers at an awards ceremony held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

Her label, which is associated with the Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) having previously been a part of the organisation’s incubator programme, is currently preparing for the show of its ‘Conventional Collection 112409’, set to be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week SS25. With this latest honour, Larsson has won a 400,000 euro endowment and a tailored mentorship by LVMH teams. In a statement, the designer said that the prize proved “that the world is now ready for the first sustainable fashion house”.

Hodakova becomes first Swedish brand to win LVMH Prize

This achievement was also celebrated by the CEO of SFC, Jennie Rosén, who said: ”When we re-constructed SFC [Incubator] back in 2018, one of our goals was to position a Swedish brand as a finalist in the LVMH Prize. The fact that HODAKOVA is awarded with the LVMH Prize for Young Designers proves that SFC's work to position the Swedish fashion industry as globally leading now is reality.”

Joining Larsson on the pedestal is Dutch designer Duran Lantink, whose namesake label offers womenswear, menswear and genderless collections. Lantink is the winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which recognises the creativity of a young brand. With this, Lantink will receive a 200,000 euro endowment and a one-year mentorship.

Standing Ground, meanwhile, was named the winner of the first-ever Savoir-Faire Prize, an honour focused on “exceptional craftsmanship, technical expertise and innovation, as well as sustainability in a young brand”. Like Lantink, founder of the brand Michael Stewart will receive a 200,000 euro endowment and a one-year mentoring programme, his own being dedicated to “encouraging the transmission of skills in the aforementioned areas”.