Lycra's first recycled EcoMade fibers earn GRS Certification

Lycra today announced a new certification status for two of its EcoMade fibers.The fiber and technology solutions company has introduced its first lines of spandex made from pre-consumer recycled materials - the EcoMade fibers Type 166E and 162E, which have been certified to the GRS (Global Recycled Standard).

Currently produced in Brazil, Lycra's EcoMade fibers offer the same comfort and fit as the company's original fiber, yet are partly made with fiber waste collected from the company's manufacturing sites as a means to reduce waste. Certificated from GRS verifies the sustainable impact of the EcoMade fibers as the status includes strict social, environmental and chemical requirements.

“We believe sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement that touches every aspect of our business, from reducing energy, water usage and waste at our sites to developing new products with excellent performance and a smaller footprint,” Jean Hegedus, sustainability director of Lycra said in a statement. “We have also set a goal to convert the vast majority of our COOLMAX and THERMOLITE fiber business to post-consumer recycled versions by 2021.”

The EcoMade fibers will by Lycra's primary focus for its booth at the upcoming Kingpins New York denim trade show, November 19-20.

Image: Lycra