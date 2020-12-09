Lyle and Scott collaborates with Oi Polloi

Lyle and Scott have launched a new collaboration with Manchester-based menswear store Oi Polloi with a knitwear capsule collection.

Taking influence from the laid-back thrift-store stylings of the grunge era, vintage Seditionaries jumpers and the relaxing sport of golf, the knitwear capsule collection consists of 4 stylish mohair cardigans in block and argyle patterns inspired by images from the Lyle and Scott archive.

Commenting on how the partnership developed, Oi Polloi co-founder Steve Sanderson, said in a statement: “They were one of the first labels we stocked. We wanted to bring together Lyle and Scott’s rich history with our perspective on the cultural history of reappropriation—referencing cardigan-wearing cultural icons through the decades. There was Hockney in the ‘60s, Lydon in the ‘70s and Cobain in the ‘90s.

“We noticed golf sweaters with oversized argyle patterns and we wanted to make something unexpected, inspired by Lyle and Scott’s rich cultural experiences whilst adding our own cultural references. We had never seen Lyle and Scott do a mohair cardigan before and their development team helped us turn that idea into the actual product.”

Commenting on the lack of the prominent Lyle and Scott logo in this capsule collection, Sanderson added that was “a nod to Lyle and Scott working with and making for Dior in the ‘50s. We wanted the quality of the item to be what you notice, not the branding.”

Founded in Manchester in 2002, Oi Polloi has established itself as one of UK’s most renowned independent menswear stores

The limited-edition Lyle and Scott x Oi Polloi cardigan capsule is available now with prices ranging from 150 to 159 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Lyle and Scott