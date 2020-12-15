Lyle and Scott invests in football club Lewes FC

Heritage fashion label Lyle and Scott have made a six-figure investment in fan-owned East Sussex football club, Lewes FC.

Described as a “unique collaboration,” Lyle and Scott said in a statement that they would work with the football club to “amplify their unique, globally relevant stories around equality, community and independence”.

This will be in the form of in-depth content series, purchasing new key players, shirt sponsorship of both the women’s and men’s teams, grassroots community outreach and development of club facilities.

Ben Gunn, brand director of Lyle and Scott, said: “Lewes FC is a beacon in the sporting world, a fan-owned football club whose principles and values extend way beyond the football field, something that genuinely excited us. Our focus at Lyle and Scott is on building a community, supporting, and collaborating with those whose vision is a powerful conduit for change across fashion, sport and music.

“We didn’t see this as an opportunity to sponsor Lewes FC but rather an opportunity to help them tell their story, support their journey, whilst creating content opportunities that will allow a much wider audience to appreciate the outstanding work the club does.”

Lewes FC is 100 percent community-owned having been on the brink of administration in 2010 and is the only professional or semi-professional club in the world to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, a factor that appealed to the fashion label.

The deal is initially set to run through until summer 2021, with the premium brand adding that “further updates” will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lewes FC club director, Charlie Dobres, added: “This incredible Lyle and Scott partnership is an acknowledgement of the club’s place in both its community and the wider football world. Lyle and Scott is an iconic brand whose focus is on community initiatives and we can’t wait to get to work. The benefit of this investment will be felt across both women’s and men’s teams and throughout the club.”

Maggie Murphy, general manager of Lewes FC women’s section, said: “In a dark year where women’s sport faced so many setbacks, this partnership with Lyle and Scott proves that women’s football and ethical, community-oriented football is the future of the game.

“This investment allows us to grow, professionalise and strengthen our squad as well as share our story with others via a unique content partnership with Lyle and Scott.”

This partnership follows on from Lyle and Scott launching their first womenswear collection in ten years earlier in the year, after reporting an increase in demand from women sporting their men’s core line.

Lyle and Scott was founded in 1874 by William Lyle and Walter Scott, and over the past 145 years, the brand has grown from humble beginnings as a small knitwear factory in the Scottish town of Hawick, to become a globally recognised, premium British label.

