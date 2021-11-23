Lyle and Scott team up with Panini for limited-edition collection

Heritage fashion label Lyle and Scott has teamed up with sports collectable company Panini on a nostalgia inspired capsule collection.

The collaboration will form two drops, consisting of four styles across four colourways, featuring Lyle and Scott’s essential items including matching sweatpants and sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies.

All pieces in the “Lyle and Swap” capsule are made from 100 percent organic cotton and 100 percent organic cotton loopback, as part of the brand’s ongoing sustainability goals, and will be available in blue, green, grey and black.

Image: courtesy of Lyle and Scott

Commenting on the collaboration, Lyle and Scott brand director Ben Gunn said in a statement: “With a combined heritage of 207 years, we felt Panini much like ourselves is uniquely placed in a world, where very few things stand the test of time. Panini represents quality and inclusivity, two of the cornerstones that make Lyle and Scott so relevant in today’s ever-changing world.

“Panini’s intrinsic link with football is something which we felt would connect with so many of our customers, as the brand transcends location, and evokes childhood memories of growing up and collecting stickers amongst your friends and loved ones.”

Image: courtesy of Lyle and Scott

Panini senior manager business development and partnerships, Tony Verdini, added: “Most people around the world identify Panini with relevant moments of their growing up as the brand brings back treasured memories of key highlights in their lives. Millions of collectors are still today entertained and fascinated by the fun of exploring sticker packets and trading doubles at school or at the pub.

“The Panini experience of swapping, playing and sharing is a universal language that knows no boundaries, whether cultural, racial, age or gender. Current consumer markets demand brands that are authentic, inclusive, respectful and emotional. I do believe both Panini and Lyle and Scott tick all the boxes.”

Lyle and Scott x Panini collection is available now with prices ranging from 35 to 75 pounds from Lyle and Scott’s website.

Image: courtesy of Lyle and Scott