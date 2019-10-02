Lyocell fiber to make an increasing presence in the fashion industry

The Lyocell market is expected to grow globally at a substantial rate of over 7 percent by 2023. According to an announcement by Radiant Insights Inc., sustainable fiber, which is made from bleached wood pulp, will be used in more products including rope, bandages, and more—including clothing.

According to the report, factors like the rapid and continuous changes in fashion trends have contributed to the lyocell fiber market’s growth, along with development in technology, increase in demand for biodegradable fibers, and awareness.

As the market is divided by geography, the Asia-Pacific segment has led the lyocell fiber market since 2016 and “is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023.”

In the fashion industry, consumers can find lyocell in a variety of clothing products including T-shirts, tank tops, dresses, shoes, and more. Lyocell has typically been used as a sustainable alternative to standard and organic cotton fibers.