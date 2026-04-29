Lyst Index: Chanel to Zara, the new desirability ranking

The Lyst platform has just published its quarterly index for the first quarter of 2026. As the company celebrates nearly a decade of trend analysis, this edition introduces a new methodology built around three fundamental pillars: “Desire, Demand, and Discovery”. This analytical overhaul highlights a new reality for buyers and industry executives. The purchasing journey is no longer linear, now shaped by artificial intelligence queries and viral cultural events.

In this redesigned landscape, Chanel takes the top spot. The house is generating renewed excitement following its Resort show in Biarritz, and the new Lyst Index ranking confirms its leadership. This performance is explained by sustained demand and record visibility. It was driven by the latest creations from Matthieu Blazy, with a special mention for the court shoes and the Maxi Flap bag.

Just behind, the ranking reveals major strategic moves. After several lacklustre seasons, Gucci re-enters the top five. The brand jumped four places to reach its strongest position since 2022. This growth is driven by the overhaul initiated by Demna, generating a type of attention that now defines commercial success. This strategy resulted in a 12 percent increase in demand in a single day, immediately after its latest show.

Dior takes third place, while Celine returns at twentieth position and Fendi climbs back to nineteenth. Meanwhile, Versace maintains its momentum with a 17 percent increase in demand compared to the previous quarter. This proves that conversations generated around a brand translate directly into sales.

Weight of the lifestyle market and Zara's breakthrough

The data for the first quarter of 2026 also highlights the endurance of mainstream brands like Cos and Massimo Dutti. These players continue to compete with luxury giants thanks to constant demand for wardrobe essentials, particularly casual jackets and knitwear. The appeal of the lifestyle market remains a particularly stable growth driver.

Outside the luxury sphere, Zara stands out as this quarter's breakout brand. The Spanish retailer has multiplied its high-impact cultural touchpoints. Its exposure during the Super Bowl with artist Bad Bunny, coupled with a partnership with John Galliano, demonstrates the relevance of a presence rooted in popular culture. This was supported by notable collaborations with Soshiotsuki; Aaron Levine; and Willy Chavarria.

Red carpet influence on Vivienne Westwood

The house of Vivienne Westwood has recorded one of the strongest increases since the start of the year. Demand for its bustier dresses climbed by 86 percent, and its bridal segment grew by 79 percent compared to the previous quarter. The Long Fond Gown model alone generated an 890 percent increase in searches. These exceptional figures were directly amplified by the outfits worn by Margot Robbie and Charli XCX during their recent promotional tours.

Lyst Index Q1 2026

Chanel (New entry) Saint Laurent (-1 place) Dior (New entry) Miu Miu (-2 places) Gucci (+4 places) Ralph Lauren (-2 places) Prada (-2 places) Coach (-2 places) Burberry (-1 place) COS (-7 places) The Row (-4 places) Versace (+2 places) Moncler (-3 places) Chloé (-3 places) Bottega Veneta (-3 places) Loewe (-3 places) Stone Island (-2 places) Massimo Dutti (-2 places) Fendi (Re-entry) Celine (New entry)