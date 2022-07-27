Lyst Index: Gucci reclaims top spot, Diesel 1DR bag named hottest women’s item

Italian luxury label Gucci has stepped past Spanish rival Balenciaga to be named the hottest brand on the planet in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Lyst Index.

The index, created by fashion search platform Lyst, examines more than eight million items and rates them by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions, and sales in the Lyst app.

Gucci came out on top in a quarter that saw the Kering-owned label present its “Cosmogonie” Resort ‘23 collection in Puglia, Italy, as well as unveil a collab with Harry Styles, and drop its Gucci x Adidas collection.

Searches of the Italian label surged by 286 percent in the 48 hours following the launch of its collab with Adidas in June.

Balenciaga, which last quarter topped the Lyst Index, was pushed back into second place in Q2, a quarter that saw the label present its SS23 collection at the New York Stock Exchange, and release its second drop in collaboration with Yeezy and Gap.

Italy’s Prada moved up one spot to third place. The label presented its SS23 menswear collection in Milan during the quarter, and teamed up with Cassisus Hirst on a limited edition sneaker collab.

Hottest products from Q2 2022

The following 17 hottest brands in the top 20 were Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Miu Miu, Fendi, Diesel, Burberry, Versace, Nike, Adidas, Loewe, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Moncler, Off White, and Jacquemus.

Breaking it down by products, the Diesel 1DR bag was the hottest women’s item, followed by the Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker, the Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova naked dress, the Balenciaga Le Cagole small shoulder bag, and Jaded London Tech cargo trousers.

In menswear, the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneaker took the top spot, followed by the Birkenstock Boston suede clogs, the Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga Dove hoodie, the Gucci 1953 Horsebit loafers, and Levi's 469 loose fit denim shorts.