Lyst Index: Italian labels reign supreme, Miu Miu ballet flats named hottest product

Luxury fashion house Gucci has retained its spot as the world’s hottest brand as Italian label’s continue to reign supreme, according to the latest Lyst Index.

The index, created by fashion search platform Lyst, compares more than eight million items and rates them by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions, and sales in the Lyst app.

Gucci came out on top in a quarter that saw the Kering-owned label grab headlines when it sent 68 sets of identical twins down the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Italian label Prada jumped up one spot to second place amid reports it was seeking a valuation of 1 billion dollars in a new listing on the Milan stock exchange. Searches for the brand increased 44 percent in the quarter.

Also moving up one spot was Italian fashion house Valentino, which unveiled its Pink PP campaign and also dressed Florence Pugh for the premier of Don't Worry Darling in the quarter.

Balenciaga, which last quarter was in second place, moved down to fourth this time around, in a quarter that saw the Spanish label present a mud-drenched SS23 show in Paris.

The following 16 hottest brands in the top 20 were Miu Miu, Dior, Fendi, Diesel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Nike, Jacquemus, Moncler, Adidas, Burberry, and Off-White.

Breakout brands and hottest products

Break out brands during the quarter included Coperni, which went viral during Paris Fashion Week when the Parisian label spray-painted a slip dress onto Bella Hadid live on the catwalk. Searches for the brand were up 50 percent during the quarter.

Jaded London also shot up in popularity. The label, worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Camille Charriere, experienced a 63 percent spike in searches, with its cargo pants its most trending product.

Meanwhile, Chopova Lowena saw an 86 percent surge in searches after the label made its highly anticipated debut at London Fashion Week.

Breaking the Lyst Index down by products, Miu Miu ballet flats grabbed the top spot, followed by Birkenstock Boston clog, Prada logo tank top, Ugg Taz slipper, Adidas Samba sneaker, Diesel B-1DR belt, Patagonia Better Sweater fleece, Gucci 1953 horsebit leather loafer, Valentino Garavani mini one stud bag, and Balenciaga swift oval sunglasses.