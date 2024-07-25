Lyst Index: Loewe back at the top, On Running on the rise

Loewe has climbed back to the top of the most sought-after brands thanks to its cultural engagement, 'it' pieces and collaborations. The Spanish luxury fashion house topped the Lyst Index for the second quarter of 2024. This put Loewe ahead of the Italian Prada Group fashion houses Miu Miu and Prada, which secured second and third place respectively. This is according to the latest quarterly ranking published on Wednesday by the fashion shopping search engine.

Loewe back on the throne

Loewe last topped the list exactly a year ago in the second quarter of 2023, but then made way for Prada and Miu Miu later in the year. According to Lyst, Loewe's efforts at the Met Gala were among the reasons for its return to the top. The fashion house was active as a sponsor, dressed stars such as Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri and Jonathan Bailey, and creative director Jonathan Anderson served as honorary co-chair.

The launch of the summery ‘Paula's Ibiza’ capsule, the presentation of menswear in Paris, and the launch of the film ‘Challengers’, for which Anderson designed costumes, some of which were available at Loewe, also contributed. Furthermore, staple Loewe products remained in high demand. The “continued demand” for basket bags and the Anagram tank top saw search queries increase by 29 percent in the past three months.

Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee at the Met Gala 2024 in Loewe. Bild: Loewe.

Gucci back in the top 10

Following Miu Miu and Prada, which each fell one place, the fashion houses Saint Laurent (fourth place) and Bottega Veneta (fifth place) of the French luxury goods group Kering swapped places. The fashion houses Versace, Balenciaga and Jacquemus all managed to improve their position by at least one spot, while Moncler fell to ninth place.

The Italian fashion house Gucci, which topped the list some time ago, made it back into the ‘Top 10’, despite revenue for the Kering flagship brand falling 20 percent YoY in the first half of the financial year. On Lyst, however, the reasons for the rise in search queries were cited to be the appointment of a new deputy CEO, Stefano Cantino, creative director Sabato De Sarnos' first Cruise collection, which was presented at the Tate Modern in London and a tennis capsule.

Gucci Resort S25 Bild: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In places 11 to 19 sit Valentino, Skims, Burberry, New Balance, Louis Vuitton, The Row, Alaia, JW Anderson and Dolce & Gabbana. The US brand Coach is back in the ranking, coming in at 20th, after last appearing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The most sought-after pieces in the second quarter

Loewe also topped the list of the most searched-for items on Lyst, with its collaboration with the Swiss sportswear brand On Running. The sporty ‘Cloudtilt Loewe II’ shoe model, released at the end of May, saw search queries for On increase by 308 percent and also helped the brand become “the fastest growing brand” outside the ‘Top 20’, according to Lyst. Other popular sneaker models included the SL72 OG from German sportswear brand Adidas, in second place, whose campaign with model Bella Hadid is currently causing outrage, and the suede sneakers from Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten, in ninth place.

'On x Loewe' Pop-up (May to June 24) for ‘Cloudtilt Loewe II’ at French retailer La Samaritaine Bild: On x Loewe / Samaritaine

In third place is the ‘Tabby Bag’ from Coach, which went viral on the social media platform Tiktok with 34.2 million posts. With a starting price of 385 dollars, it is a flagship model for more affordable luxury with a trendy aesthetic. The Santa Croce from Dragon Diffusion, a specialist in woven leather bags, has also achieved cult status with its prices between 300 and 500 dollars. This put the bag in fifth place on Lyst.

Viral success on Tiktok, with over 61.6 million posts, also helped London-based womenswear label Amy Lynn, for which the brand's ‘Puffball’ dress saw a 53 percent increase in search queries in April, making it the seventh hottest product in the second quarter.

The number one in menswear and fourth overall was a summery shirt from Casablanca. The Parisian brand, known for its colourful and casual styles, saw a 64 percent increase in searches this quarter. Famous fans of the brand include racing driver Lewis Hamilton and musician Justin Bieber.