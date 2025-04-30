Lyst Index Q1 2025: Loewe on top, notable shifts and newcomers

The Lyst Index, a quarterly overview of the most popular fashion brands and products worldwide, once again offered insight into what was happening in the industry. The ranking was compiled based on the search behaviour of 160 million shoppers per year, both on and off the Lyst platform, as well as sales data and global social media activity. Q1 2025 was marked by creative changes at top brands, notable newcomers, and the departure of an influential designer that had a direct impact on the list.

Changes in creative leadership at eight luxury brands

Eight major fashion houses announced a new creative director in the past quarter. Four of these houses are in the top of the Lyst Index. It began in January with the appointment of Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Shortly afterwards, Sabato De Sarno stepped down at Gucci after two years. He was succeeded by Demna, although it is not yet known who will take over Demna’s role at Balenciaga.

Designer Louise Trotter was appointed at Bottega Veneta. Glenn Martens (Maison Margiela), Michael Rider (Celine) and Simone Bellotti (Jil Sander) also took on a new leadership role.

Loewe, the most popular brand in the Lyst Index this quarter, announced the departure of Jonathan Anderson. Anderson had been at the helm of the Spanish fashion house for over 11 years. He was succeeded by the designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders of Proenza Schouler. Anderson himself moved to Dior Men.

Jonathan Anderson’s departure gives Loewe a boost

Following the announcement of Anderson’s departure, searches for Loewe rose by 38 percent. Thanks to that momentum, Loewe took over first place in the Lyst Index from Miu Miu. According to Lyst, interest in Anderson’s last collection was remarkably high. It is a well-known phenomenon in fashion: when a beloved creative director leaves, demand for their work often increases.

An example of this is Phoebe Philo, who left Céline in 2018. After her departure, interest in “Old Céline” pieces exploded. Her collections from that period are still searched for and sold well via platforms such as The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective.

Cos breaks through, Skims falls

Chloé appeared in the top 10 of the list for the first time. Another notable newcomer in the top 10 was Cos, the first high street brand ever to secure this spot.

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, fell four places to 15th this quarter, despite the announcement of a collaboration with Nike.

Sports brand On makes debut

A notable newcomer was the Swiss sportswear brand On, which made the list for the first time, entering at number 18. Having started out as a sneaker brand, On is now increasingly positioning itself as an innovative lifestyle label. In the past year, it collaborated with Loewe and Post Archive Faction. According to Lyst, these collaborations were well received by both the market and consumers. Searches for On rose by 50 percent this quarter.

On is also doing well financially. According to figures from parent company On Holding AG, an exceptional result was achieved in financial year 2024. Expectations for 2025 are also positive.

Een winkel van On in Portland. Credits: On Holding AG

Three fast-rising brands

The popularity of fashion from Dutch designer Duran Lantink rose rapidly this quarter. The eponymous fashion house gained 69 percent in popularity. Lantink is known for his sculptural designs made from deadstock and was recently appointed creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dries Van Noten rose by 11 percent. The first autumn/winter show from Julien Klausner, the new creative director, was well received and marked a new phase for the Belgian fashion house.

Levi’s rose 35 percent, partly due to a continued collaboration with Beyoncé. According to Lyst, the collaboration has revived the denim brand’s rich archive in a fresh way.