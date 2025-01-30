Lyst Index reveals the most popular brands for Q4 2024

The Lyst Index, the ranking of the world's most popular fashion brands and items, has delivered its verdict for the final quarter of 2024. Once again, Miu Miu takes the top spot on the podium.

The Prada brand has made 2024 its year, ranking first three out of four times in the last few quarters. Its cultural DNA (including participation in Art Basel Paris 2024 and its Miu Miu Select event in Miami) and the relevance of its silhouettes with an ultra-desirable nonchalance have made the brand a market leader. The brand that was ranked 20th and last in the Lyst Index three years ago has therefore staged an impressive comeback.

In the top 3 we also find the firm Saint Laurent (Kering group) and Prada, which shares with Miu Miu the same artistic director, the iconic Miuccia Prada.

Another highlight is the spectacular rise of the American brand Coach, which climbed 10 places to become the fifth most popular brand in the world. On social media, the brand was making waves at the end of the year with the Brooklyn 28 bag and the Empire Carryall, a large leather tote bag. In addition, competitive discounts during the sales season have allowed more customers to access Coach’s most coveted bags and have turned its items into highly-prized Christmas gifts, as indicated in the Lyst Index report for Q4 2024.

Slipper boot brand Ugg has returned to the top of the rankings, sitting in tenth place. The Lyst Index reported an unprecedented seasonal success, with searches for Ugg up 358 percent in the past three months and 12 percent year-on-year.

The Lyst Index Q4 2024 1 - Miu Miu

2 - Saint Laurent

3 - Prada

4 - Loewe

5 - Coach

6 - Bottega Veneta

7 - Alaïa

8 - Moncler

9 - The Row

10 - Ugg

11 - Skim

12 - Gucci

13 - Jacquemus

14 - Versace

15 - Balenciaga

16 - Valentino

17 - Cos

18 - Ralph Lauren

19 - Chloé

20 - Totem