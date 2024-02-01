Lyst: Prada beats 'little sister' Miu Miu to become most popular brand again

Prada has risen two points in the ranking of popular fashion brands compiled by Lyst, becoming the most popular name in Q4 of 2023, according to the search engine. Miu Miu, Prada's 'little sister' that was had initially held the top spot, dropped one point to become second. Loewe also fell a point and now sits at number three in the quarterly ranking.

Newcomer to the list: The Row, the fashion brand owned by twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is number 18 among the most popular brands. "With very little marketing exposure, a limited social media presence and a relatively unchanged brand DNA, [The Row] has quietly built a cult following since its launch in 2006," said Morgane Speed, Lyst content editor.

Skims Corner Shop at Selfridges Credits: Skims

The brand that has risen the fastest is Kim Kardashian's Skims; with a growth of three points, giving it the number 14 spot. Moncler has also risen, albeit by two points, putting it at number 5.

The 'losers' when it comes to popularity are fashion brands Fendi (number 20), Diesel (number 13), Valentino (number 10) and Versace (number 7). They each dropped two points in the list.

Lyst also named the most sought-after products of Q4 2023. At number one is The Row's leather Margaux bag followed by Victoria Beckham's 'buckle belt'. At number three are Miu Miu's popular kitten heels.