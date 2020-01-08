Lyst Report: Activewear trends for 2020

Global fashion search platform Lyst has released its latest report, this time focusing on one of the largest growing trends of the decade: activewear.

Titled “The State of Fitness Fashion,” the report comprises of information Lyst gathered from the online shopping behavior—which consists of searching, browsing, and buying—of more than 104 million shoppers across 12,000 brands and businesses over the past three months. According to the report searches for activewear items have increased significantly by 59 percent.

See more key takeaways from Lyst’s “The State of Fitness Fashion” report below.

Leggings that sculpt the body the most wanted workout bottoms

As consumers search for leggings that are shaping, lifting, and sculpting—which have increased 392 percent over the last three months—the platform’s data indicates that this will be a growing trend.

Eco-conscious activewear is one of the largest trends to expect for 2020

With sustainability becoming a more prominent trend in the fashion industry, shoppers are more interested in ethically made garments—including activewear. Searches for “sustainable activewear,” such as those from labels like Girlfriend, were at a record high, up 151 percent compared to last year.

One-piece activewear wll continue to rise

One-piece workout suits like bodysuits, leotards, and catsuits saw an increase of 83 percent in 2019, and has received an increase of 21 percent since the beginning of January.

Image: Courtesy of Y7