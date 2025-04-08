M&S launches exclusive collection with Olivia von Halle

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched an exclusive design collaboration with London-based luxury nightwear designer Olivia von Halle.

The 10-piece capsule collection marks M&S’s first-ever nightwear collection and celebrates Olivia von Halle’s unique in-house designed prints, alongside M&S’s loungewear designs, with the nightwear designer reimagining three prints for the exclusive limited-edition collection.

The nightwear line sees Olivia von Halle applying her iconic design language to some of M&S’ signature styles to deliver “the most luxurious pyjamas on the high street”. The collection features contrast piping, branded buttons, premium French seams, wide elegant cuffs to one-of-a-kind placement prints and heavyweight satin made with a responsibly sourced viscose blend.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle collection Credits: M&S

The collection features three prints - the feminine floral, the classic stripe and a playful cat motif to combine Olivia von Halle’s bestselling and most loved prints with M&S’ trusted value. The stripe is a rework of the continuity ‘Nika’ design, a signature of the Olivia von Halle brand, while the cat design is from the brand’s autumn/winter 2021 collection and inspired by deities and Ancient Egypt and the floral pattern from its resort 2018 collection.

Commenting on the collaboration, Olivia von Halle, founder and designer, said in a statement: "When I was a child, my mother hated shopping - with the exception of M&S. It was the one place she would go to and as a fashion-hungry teenager I looked forward to our visits with huge excitement.

“From those very early childhood trips, to being fitted for my first bra, a trip to M&S has preceded many exciting milestones in my life and so it was an honour to collaborate with them on this limited-edition capsule collection. They are an icon of the British high street, and I feel so privileged to be able to play a small part in that ever-evolving legacy.”

M&S x Olivia Von Halle collection Credits: M&S

The M&S x Olivia Von Halle collection launches today, April 8, online and in 20 selected stores across the UK, including Marble Arch, White City, Stratford, and Kensington in London, Glasgow, Cambridge, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Tamworth.

Prices range from 40 pounds for the cami set to 55 pounds for the pyjama set, which also comes with a matching eye mask set. The shortie pyjama set is priced at 50 pounds, the nightshirt retails for 45 pounds and the robe for 55 pounds. Sizes range from UK 6 to 22.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle collection Credits: M&S

Charlotte Davies, lingerie director at M&S, added: “We’re delighted to have Olivia von Halle partner with us on such an exquisite collection - bringing together our shared brand values and celebrating her coveted designs and exquisite attention to detail.

“Elevated nightwear styles like the PJ and wrap really resonate with our customer and so this collection is going to offer them something really special that can’t be found anywhere else on the high street.”

The British nightwear brand was founded in 2011 by Olivia von Halle and is loved by celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Lopez.