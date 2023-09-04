M&S to add Estée Lauder to fragrance offering

Marks & Spencer is to sell Estée Lauder fragrances as it continues to grow its M&S Beauty offering, as part of the retailer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy to curate third-party ranges for the M&S customer.

From October 5, more than 30 of Estée Lauder’s fragrances, including Beautiful, Bronze Goddess and Pleasures collections for women and Aramis for men. They will be available on M&S.com for free next-day delivery or click-and-collect to over 700 locations, as well as selected stores across the UK.

M&S has already built success in fragrance, and the retailer notes that adding fine fragrance experts Estée Lauder Fragrance to the mix will offer customers “a broader product proposition and stretch in price point,” with prices starting from 25 pounds.

Estée Lauder Fragrance is the latest brand to join M&S as part of the wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy and will bring the total number of third-party beauty brands available on M&S.com to 47 as it looks to continue to build market share in the category.

The arrival of Estée Lauder Fragrance follows the success of global skincare brand Clinique in 2022, part of the Estée Lauder group, which is now the number one third-party beauty brand at M&S.

In a statement, M&S reveals that third-party beauty brands now represent 42 percent of total sales in M&S Beauty, with 12 percent of them being fragrances.

Heidi Woodhouse, director of home, furniture and beauty at M&S, said in a statement: “At M&S, we’re committed to becoming the trusted editor in beauty for our customers. We’re continuing to innovate with our leading own brands and introducing third-party partners who complement and complete our offer.

“Following the success of Clinique last year, part of the Estée Lauder group, we’re delighted to welcome Estée Lauder Fragrance; with our shared synergy in values, the partnership will support us to grow our relevance in the fragrance category where we know brand credibility is important.”

Luke Evans, vice president / general manager at Estée Lauder, added: “This is such an exciting partnership for Estée Lauder, to be entering into one of the UK’s most trusted high street stores which is fast becoming the destination for beauty.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer M&S consumers the opportunity to shop Estée Lauder’s most iconic fragrances, both in-store and online. We want to make our fragrances accessible and for our carefully curated edit of fragrances to offer customers the opportunity to discover and re-discover scents to gift or self-gift, all year round.”

Estée Lauder Fragrance will be available on M&S.com and in M&S Argyle Street Glasgow, Bluewater, Braehead, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cheshunt, Cribbs Causeway, Culverhouse Cross, Handforth, Hedge End, Leeds White Rose, Liverpool One, London Colney, Longbridge, Newcastle, Pudsey, Stratford City London and Stevenage stores from October 5.