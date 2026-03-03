M&S to sell stoma underwear for children

Marks & Spencer has become the first UK high street retailer to launch dedicated stoma underwear for children, extending its existing stoma range for women and men, as it looks “to normalise inclusive design while breaking down barriers to access and affordability”.

A stoma is a surgically created opening on the abdomen that allows waste to collect in an external pouch, and research shows that nearly 70 percent of people living with a stoma experience leakage that affects their clothing and confidence. In addition, the retailer adds that online searches show a growing demand for comfortable, high-street options for children living with a stoma.

In response, M&S have designed a children’s underwear range crafted from super-soft cotton featuring a supportive high-rise fit with a discreet internal pocket with soft elastic that holds the stoma bag securely in place. The range is available in sizes 2–16 years and sold in convenient five-packs of either knickers or trunks.

The new stoma underwear joins the M&S Kids adaptive range, which aims to make it easier for children with additional needs, including those with physical disabilities, sensory sensitivities or medical requirements, to dress more easily and be more comfortable.

The retailer also adds that it has ensured that the styles are affordable, with prices ranging from 9.50 to 10.50 pounds.