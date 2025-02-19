M&S unveils first-ever women’s and men’s underwear campaign

British retailer Marks & Spencer has unveiled its first-ever cross-business underwear campaign spanning across womenswear and menswear as it looks to cement its market-leading position in women’s and men’s underwear.

The ‘Make an Understatement’ campaign launches on Thursday, February 20, and is part of the retailer’s continued drive to change style perceptions and grow its market share in its clothing and home business.

The campaign, which also marks the retailer’s first men’s underwear campaign in more than 10 years, comes as the retailer now leads in men’s underwear with a 19.2 percent share of the market, an increase of +4.4 percent from 2021.

Research also notes that M&S has maintained its market-leading position in women’s underwear for over five years with a 39.5 percent share in bras and 1 in 3 women in the UK buying their knickers from the British retailer, while 1 in 5 men now pick up their pants from M&S.

M&S Make an Understatement’ campaign Credits: M&S

Mitch Hughes, menswear director at M&S, said in a statement: “The team and I are beyond excited to launch our first men’s underwear campaign in 10 years. As the market leader in the UK, it’s only right we continue to lead the way with elevated, everyday essentials that deliver style, comfort and quality to our customers.

“The powerful campaign and collection are all about providing the perfect fit and empowering customers to feel confident in making an understatement with their everyday underwear. That’s why, for the first time, we have introduced brand new 360 FlexTM technology to the range as well as updating our shapes and fits - including our new classic woven boxer as we see this trend for summer.”

Charlotte Davies, lingerie director at M&S, added: “We believe that self-expression starts with how you feel, and for many of us, that begins with the underwear we choose to wear. With our new campaign, we’re inviting customers to embrace simplicity, subtlety, and sophistication – showing you don’t need to shout to stand out. M&S underwear is about understated confidence, comfort, and an effortless style that feels as good as it looks.”

The ‘Make an Understatement’ campaign will run across VOD, billboards, digital and social platforms, with an estimated reach of 183 million people across all channels. The OOH presence will dominate Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester, with dual screens in Canary Wharf and Bond Street.