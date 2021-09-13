Maaree collaborates with Ashmei on sports bra

Women’s sports performance clothing brand Maaree has collaborated with sustainable cycling apparel label Ashmei on a limited-edition sports bra.

The new everyday Maaree x Ashmei empower sports bra, marks Maaree’s first collaboration and has been designed to support both brand’s “shared obsession with performance and sustainability” while offering medium-impact support for women.

Available in an army green shade, chosen as a nod to both the urban and country outdoor spaces, the bra features a new slot and snap clasp, comfortable racerback strap and a fully elastic body made with non-stretch fabric to help prevent motion when carrying out any form of exercise.

The integrated Overband Technology, described by Maaree as “game-changing,” has been designed to significantly reduces upward and downward motion with a curved panel running across the top of the breasts to provide extra support.

The sports bra is also made entirely from post-consumer plastic bottles using recycled Econyl regenerated nylon fabric, a soft-yet-hardwearing material.

The Maaree x Ashmei empower sports bra, priced 49 pounds, ranges in size from an XS-XL.

Image: courtesy of Maaree; Maaree x Ashmei