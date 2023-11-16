Macy's launches Disney100 collection in honor of Disney's 100th Anniversary

US department store chain Macy's has expanded its collection of Disney products across all its categories to mark Disney's 100th anniversary. Named the Disney100 collection, the new assortment features products for all ages and includes toys, jewelry and watches, home and entertaining, apparel and accessories, as well as holiday-themed products.

In honor of the occasion, the department store chain also introduced a Disney Princess collection featuring costumes, accessories, dolls, jewelry, clothing, and toys. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Disney as together we bring to life Disney Princess experiences in-store and online with exclusive Disney products, just in time for the Holiday Season,” said Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer at Macy’s, in a statement.

To further celebrate the milestone, Macy's Herald Square flagship will offer a one-of-a-kind Disney Princess augmented reality experience, where customers can virtually try on dresses of their beloved Disney Princess characters using a "magic" mirror. The flagship store will be the only location outside of Disney Parks in North America to host this experience.

“Our iconic brands are synonymous with special experiences, and we can't wait to captivate a new generation of fans with the wonder of Disney at Macy's," added Dvir. Additionally, Macy's introduced The Collector's shop, a destination for limited-edition Disney figurines, pins, and Disney Mirrorverse merchandise featuring reimagined characters from various Disney franchises.

“Disney and Macy’s share the goal of offering consumers magical moments and high-quality products,” said Mike Stagg, senior vice president at Disney consumer products for the Americas, in a statement. “The wonder of Disney Princess at Macy’s Herald Square will inspire guests to immerse themselves in a truly unforgettable retail experience.”

The new Disney100 collection is available at Macy's stores across the country and online.