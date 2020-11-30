Macy's launches National Believe Week to benefit charity

Macy's is giving back this holiday season. The department store chain has announced the start of its National Believe Week - a letter-writing campaign that extends beyond its annual Believe Day.

Believe Week will benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation, and continues through December 5. The retailer is asking customers to send a letter to Santa online through its website or in its stores. For each letter, written during this week Macy's will donate two dollars to Make-A-Wish.

The retailer's letter-writing campaign will run through December 24, with a pledge of up to 1 million dollars in donation. However, for National Believe Week, Macy's has said that it would donate an extra 1 million dollars for this week on top of the pledge for the overall campaign.

“The impact of a wish forever transforms the lives of Make-A-Wish children battling critical illnesses and provides hope and strength needed to fight harder and look forward to tomorrow,” Sam Di Scipio ,Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism, commented in a statement. “With the extension of National Believe Day to National Believe Week, we’re thrilled to give our customers and communities even more opportunities to safely participate in Macy’s Believe campaign and help Macy’s reach our extra 1 million dollar goal to help more life-changing wish experiences come true.”