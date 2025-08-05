Macy’s collaborates with costume designer Alix Friedberg

US retailer Macy’s has unveiled its first-ever brand collaboration for its private label On 34th with costume designer Alix Friedberg, known for her work on the Emmy award-nominated Apple Original series, ‘Palm Royale’.

The On 34th | Alix Friedberg capsule channels the playful sophistication and easy elegance that define the Palm Royale’s aesthetic, which is set in the late 1960s and centres on Palm Beach’s high society.

The 19-piece summer collection evokes a mid-20th-century glamour and carefree mood with retro patterns and sun-kissed colours across an array of women's apparel and accessories, including dresses, tops, skirts, and match sets, along with additional styles of scarves, jewellery pieces, and handbags.

All the pieces have been designed to offer mix-and-match versatility for layering and pairing. Apparel prices range from 49.50 to 159.50 US dollars, while accessories are priced between 24.50 and 99.50 US dollars. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

Macy’s On 34th Alix Friedberg capsule collection Credits: Macy’s shot by photographer Ben Watts

Emily Erusha-Hilleque, senior vice president of private brand, design, and trend at Macy’s, said in a statement: “This collection marks the first collaboration for Macy’s private brand, On 34th, and with Alix’s award-winning talent and leadership in costume design, it was a natural fit. Alix tells stories through her work, and each individual piece was built with great attention to the On 34th customer.

"We’re excited for our customers to see this collection come to life across our platforms in a way that only Macy’s can deliver. Macy’s is known for fashion and great experiences, and collaborations like this are yet another way for us to be in the cultural conversation.”

Macy’s first launched On 34th in August 2023 as part of the retailer’s reimagined customer-centric private brands portfolio to offer inspirational and modern design, informed by the voice of the customer and “built for real life”.