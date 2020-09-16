Maddie Ziegler launches third collection with Fabletics

Fabletics is collaborating with Maddie Ziegler for a third iteration of the Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler collection. Following the success of Ziegler’s first two collaborations with the brand, her third drop introduces new silhouettes with an ‘80s streetwear-inspired vibe. “I think this capsule may show Maddie’s fans a different side of herself,” said Fabletics co-founder Kate Hudson in a statement. “Since we first started working together, she’s grown so much as an artist. She brings her unique perspective to this collection — it’s a wonderful expression of her style and energy. I am so proud to witness her continuing evolution as a creative talent.”

This collection contrasts bright neons with fan-requested neutrals to create a refreshing palette that’s easy to mix and match. “I wanted this collection to support me in all aspects of my life —from dancing to hanging out to working out to just lounging at home,” Ziegler said in a statement. Her collection ranges from lifestyle staples, like a sleek bodysuit and recycled fleece joggers, to workout-ready pieces, including low to medium-impact sports bras. The collection also features Fabletics high-tech fabrics including the max-compression PowerHold, contouring SculptKnit, now available in plus sizes for the first time, and second-skin Seamless. “I feel most confident in something comfortable, cute, and casual — and that’s exactly how this collection makes me feel,” Ziegler said in a statement.

Most significantly, this special launch showcases Ziegler’s private poetry and doodles. “This collection feels the most personal to me because I was involved in every last detail. Even the graphics are my own poetry in my handwriting, which I’m really excited to share,” Ziegler said in a statement.

Sizes for the collection range from XXS-4X. The limited-edition Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics collection is now available on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the U.S. The assortment consists of seven outfits, with VIP prices starting at 25 dollars and 95 cents.

photo: courtesy of Karla Otto