Madewell and Karen Walker collaborate for autumn line

Madewell and Karen Walker have joined forces for an end-of-summer line inspired by the New Zealand-based designer’s most popular designs released over the last 20 years.

Among the pieces are the Blazar Zip Wide-Leg Jeans, Muster Denim Jacket and the Raw-Edged Denim Trianon Top. The 23-piece collection also features floral prints comprised of a unique color scheme that includes champagne and mustard. Included in the new releases are three new sunglasses designs.

"Our collaborations start with what our team is wearing and loving. We’re long-time fans of Karen Walker and her brand," head designer of Madewell Joyce Lee said in a press statement. "We love the energy they bring to their designs through their use of color and prints and the way they reimagine denim with a novelty twist."

Walker added, “Madewell had free rein on our archives and they pulled out many of the garments that we consider to be the best-known and best-loved. For us, it was totally intriguing to see our classic designs rediscovered and reimagined by fresh eyes.”

All of the items are priced below 200 dollars and offer sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL. The new line comes following Madewell’s announcement last month that they are expanded their size offerings to cater to a wider range of body types.

Madewell and Karen Walker releases can be purchased at madewell.com and at Karen Walker stores in New Zealand and Tokyo.

Photos courtesy of Madewell