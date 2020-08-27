Madewell expands its popular Insider loyalty program

Madewell has made changes to its loyalty program to help incentivize shoppers to spend more. The Madewell Insider program initially launched four years ago and is currently used by about 62 percent of the brand's shoppers.

The program will now work on a point-based system to allow members more benefits. Insiders will earn a point for every dollar spent, and double the points for denim items and charitable items, such as the brand's Vote T-shirt that benefits the ACLU.

Members will receive a 10-dollar reward for every 250 points earned. Once members reach 500 points, they become a Madewell Star and after 1,000 points they become Madewell Icon. These members will be given the opportunity to earn triple points on select days.

It is free for customers to sign up to the Madewell Insider program. Members have access to free shipping, customization options, birthday gifts and early access to seasonal collections.

"We view the Madewell Insider membership as the customer's passport to the world of Madewell. It is a platform to help us build stronger relationships with our customers and deliver more personalized shopping experiences," the company's chief marketing officer Derek Yarbrough told Retail Dive.