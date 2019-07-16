Madewell launches exclusive collection with California brand Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn — a Los Angeles-based brand which has garnered global attention for its bohemian, vintage-inspired and sustainably made dresses and ready-to-wear pieces — is teaming up with Madewell to launch an exclusive collection for the retailer. According to an announcement from the lifestyle and denim brand, Madewell partnered with Christy Dawn to design and produce a capsule collection of feminine tops and dresses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Christy Dawn on this collection of limited edition pieces made from deadstock fabrics," said Madewell's Head of Design Joyce Lee in a statement. "Christy’s feminine aesthetic and use of repurposed materials perfectly fits with our commitment to bringing new, exciting and sustainable pieces to our customers.”

The 15-piece collection features vintage-inspired prints, and using deadstock material — maintaining the ethos of Christy Dawn. Each piece was also produced locally in Los Angeles to minimize the environmental impact it has in production.

"[Madewell's] commitment to bringing more sustainable products to their customers is very much in line with our mission and we think this assortment of pieces will be the perfect addition to their summer offerings," said Christy Dawn founder Christy Dawn.

Pieces in the collection range from $168 to $275, and are available exclusively on Madewell’s website.

Images: Courtesy of Madewell