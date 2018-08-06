Madewell to offer wider side range

The long-running women’s clothing brand Madewell is set to expand its size offerings.

The company will now make available dresses, tops and jackets that go up to 3X while denim pieces will range from 23 to 37. The 52 new pieces mark a step forward for the brand as it joins several notable fashion houses like Savage X Fenty, ASOS, Loft and New York and Company that have taken steps towards size inclusivity.

"We've been closely working with third party fit experts to create our extended sizes according to industry standards in the perfect fit across all styles,” representatives for Madewell said in a statement. “This is part of our larger initiative to reinvent the standard of fit to reflect the real, diverse spectrum of the American customer.”

The retailer first began efforts to incorporate a wider collection of clothing back in January when it teamed with J. Crew to start featuring jeans at sizes up to 35. Madewell also unveiled a new form of attire known as curvy fit.

The new items are currently available at www.madewell.com.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.