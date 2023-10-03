Madonna teams up with Ministry of Tomorrow for merchandise

Pop superstar Madonna is partnering with eco-fashion brand Ministry of Tomorrow to create a limited collection of exclusive merchandise, including two collectors item tote bags for her 'Celebration’ tour.

The collection will be designed by Ministry of Tomorrow's founder and president Julian Prolman, aka The Great White Buffalo, and will showcase Madonna's “unique style while promoting sustainability and ethical fashion practices” as the fabric used will be certified organic and Fair-Trade cotton.

In addition, the collaboration will raise funds for Raising Malawi, the country's first-and-only paediatric surgery and intensive care hospital, and the Chema Vision Children's Center, situated in Kibera, Africa's largest urban slum, providing quality education for some of the most vulnerable children.

In a statement, the singer said she would be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of her ‘Celebration’ tour merchandise items to the two organisations as they both “make a positive impact on the lives of children in need”.

Tour merchandise will be available for purchase both online at the singer’s official store and select tour venues. The Celebration Tour is the upcoming twelfth concert tour by American singer and will visit cities in North America and Europe.