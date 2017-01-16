Maggie Sottero launches affordable bridal line

Bridal design house Maggie Sottero has launched its third line, Rebecca Ingram, an affordable bridal line aimed for the value-conscious bride.

"Nearly thirty percent of today's brides seek affordable gowns for their wedding day," said Christina Blanchette, VP sales and marketing at Maggie Sottero Designs. "Low-cost dresses have been in the market for a while, but finding a beautiful, high-quality gown at an affordable price has remained a challenge. With Rebecca Ingram, brides have the perfect convergence of fashion and affordability.”

Rebecca Ingram has been created with the traditional bride in mind and features timeless elegant gowns in flattering silhouettes, understated embellishments, and illusion details in an array of charming colourways.

Highlights from the inaugural collection includes, ‘Olivia’ a ballgown featuring illusion lace and a shimmering belt, while ‘Hope’ is a fit-and-flare design featuring a double-keyhole back, and ‘Allison’ is a ballgown with subtle illusion and crystal-embellished straps.

Maggie Sottero’s Rebecca Ingram can be found in a number of UK bridal retailers including Elizabeth James Bridal in Croydon, Paverly Bridal and Gillian Roberts Bridal both in London.

Maggie Sottero Designs is a recognised bridal gown brand worldwide and has design studios in Sydney, Australia, and Salt Lake City, Utah in the US. It has three lines, signature Maggie Sottero, its fashion-forward Sottero and Midgley and now its affordable line Rebecca Ingram.

